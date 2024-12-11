Darrell Glasper, Bunnie Cannon, Piper Hutchison

© 2024
Former metro councilman and Republican Darrell Glasper talks Sid Edwards mayoral win and gives his thoughts on the Edwards upcoming administration. LSU Vet School's Senior Director of Outreach and Strategic Initiatives and daughter of Heisman Trophy Award winner Billy Cannon, Bunnie Cannon remembers her father and speaks on the upcoming memorabilia collection exhibition. For more information, visit, https://louisianastatemuseum.org/exhibit/billy-cannon-they-called-him-legend . Reporter for the Louisiana Illuminator Piper Hutchinson comments on her article regarding LSU and Title IX.

