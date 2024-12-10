Rev. John Fanestil, Darryl Hurst, Denny McLain, James Linden Hogg

© 2024
Published December 10, 2024 at 10:17 AM CST

Author Rev. John Fanestil speaks on Christian Nationalism in American with Trumps return to office by referencing his latest work, "American Heresy: The Roots and Reach of White Christian Nationalism".
Former MLB player Denny McLain gives his opinion on MLB player Juan Soto's 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets. Metro councilman for District 5 Darryl Hurst comments on the results of the mayoral election with a Republican in now office. Musician James Linden Hogg talks his upcoming performance, "Light Up the Holidays". For more information visit, http://www.artscouncilofpointecoupee.org/.

