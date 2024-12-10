Rev. John Fanestil, Darryl Hurst, Denny McLain, James Linden Hogg

Author Rev. John Fanestil speaks on Christian Nationalism in American with Trumps return to office by referencing his latest work, "American Heresy: The Roots and Reach of White Christian Nationalism".

Former MLB player Denny McLain gives his opinion on MLB player Juan Soto's 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets. Metro councilman for District 5 Darryl Hurst comments on the results of the mayoral election with a Republican in now office. Musician James Linden Hogg talks his upcoming performance, "Light Up the Holidays". For more information visit, http://www.artscouncilofpointecoupee.org/.

John Fanestil.mp3 Listen • 20:57

Denny McLain 1210.mp3 Listen • 12:02

Darryl Hurst 1210.mp3 Listen • 6:27