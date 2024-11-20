Mary Patricia Wray, Jim Brown, Todd Horne, Glenn Guilbeau
Political consultant Mary Patricia Wray is joined by veteran Louisiana politico Jim Brown discuss local and national political topics including the Louisiana special tax session and Trump's upcoming administration. Vice president of Tiger Rag Magazine Todd Horne is joined by editor of Tiger Rag Magazine Glenn Guilbeau talks the ups and downs of Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
