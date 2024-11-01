© 2024
Talk Louisiana

Charles Boustany, Charlie Cook, Greg Larose, Brooke Thorington

Published November 1, 2024 at 10:05 AM CDT

Former US Representative Charles Boustany talks the latest in politics with the the upcoming presidential election. Political analyst Charlie Cook gives his take on the presidential election and its candidates. Editor for the Louisiana Illuminator is joined by WRKF Capitol Access Reporter Brooke Thorington to discuss the latest with the voter turnout and early voting as well as the upcoming special session on taxes.

