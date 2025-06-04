DOJ cuts impacting violence prevention programs; Mississippi River sediment loss; Tulane a top producer of Fulbright grantees

Nearly two dozen violence prevention organizations in Louisiana stand to lose millions in federal funding as a result of recent Department of Justice grant cuts. These organizations include youth programs, substance abuse support, victim advocates, trauma care and more.

Josie Alexander, senior Louisiana strategist at Equal Justice USA tells us how these organizations interface with violence prevention and what these cuts could mean.

According to The Mississippi River Delta Transition Initiative, most of the sediment that’s on its way to help rebuild the Mississippi River Delta is actually getting lost before it reaches the Gulf. Mead Allison, co-lead of the research organization tells us what these findings mean for the river delta.

Tulane University recently announced it’s been recognized as a top producer of students selected for the Fulbright U.S. Student Program –a federal government international exchange program. It’s the third consecutive year that Tulane has had this honor.

Laila Hlass, associate provost for International Affairs, Tulane University, tells us more.

