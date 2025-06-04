© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Trump and Putin discuss Ukraine drone strikes, Iran during 75-minute call

By Franco Ordoñez
Published June 4, 2025 at 12:38 PM CDT
President Trump speaks during the Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on May 26, 2025.
Kayla Bartkowski
/
Getty Images
President Trump speaks during the Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on May 26, 2025.

President Trump said on social media on Wednesday that he had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin for an hour and 15 minutes about Ukraine's recent strikes on Russian aircraft and about nuclear talks with Iran.

"It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace," Trump said in his post.

In fact, Trump said Putin had vowed during the call to respond to Ukraine's Sunday drone strikes on air bases in Russia. "President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields," Trump said.

Trump has recently been critical of Putin because of Russia's recent drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, but he did not repeat that criticism in his post about Wednesday's call.

The call comes after the latest round of talks in Istanbul ended with little movement toward ending Russia's three-year-long war in Ukraine. Trump has been trying to broker a peace deal.

Trump said Putin suggested he could help with Iran talks

Trump said he also updated Putin on his efforts to reach a nuclear deal with Iran. He said he told Putin that time was running out to reach a deal and that Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. Trump said he believed Putin agreed with him.

"President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion," Trump said.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez