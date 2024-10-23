Bob Mann, Quin Hillyer, Henry Bushkin, Jake Martin

Former LSU Manship School professor Bob Mann is joined by columnist and writer Quin Hillyer discuss the latest with the polls 13 days till the presidential election. Attorney, author, and producer Henry Bushkin remembers the great Johnny Carson on his 100th birthday. Jake Morgan from the Baton Rouge Fire Department talks the tax proposal for the fire departments first raises in decades.

Bob Mann and Quin Hillyer.mp3 Listen • 25:19

Henry Bushkin.mp3 Listen • 13:45