Roy Fletcher, James Carville, Greg Larose, Brooke Thorington

Republican Political Consultant Roy Fletcher comments on the upcoming presidential election and the swing state polls. Longtime politico James Carville also comments on the upcoming presidential election and the latest results with the swing state polls. Author at the Louisiana Illuminator Greg Larose is joined by WRKF Capitol Access Reporter Brooke Thorington to talk local and national politics including the Governor Jeff Landry and also upcoming elections.

