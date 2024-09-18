Hillar Moore, Adam Johnson, Marc H. Morial, Tiyale Hayes, Chris Colbert

District Attorney Hillar Moore speaks on property tax throughout the state, advancements in technology within the criminal justice system, and the upcoming event "Saving Aziz and Those Left Behind". For more information, visit https://apat.memberclicks.net/savingazizpfpfundraiser#!/. BRSO's Music Director Adam Johnson gives insight into what's new with the Baton Rouge Symphony, including "Opening Night with Olga Kern". For more information, visit https://www.brso.org/event-calendar/24-25openingnight. Former Member of the Louisiana State Senate Marc Morial is joined by Executive Vice President of Insights and Multiplatform Analytics for BET Networks Tiyale Hayes to bring awareness to the importance of National Black Voter Day on September 20th. Author Chris Colbert talks his latest work, "Technology is Dead".

Hillar Moore.mp3 Listen • 22:39

Adam Johnson.mp3 Listen • 5:58

Marc Morial and Tiyale Hayes.mp3 Listen • 8:36