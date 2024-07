Founder of Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Brandon Landry reflects on his career journey to this point. Metro councilman for District 5 Darryl Hurst gives insight to his campaign for re-election. Chair for Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge Deborah Sternberg talks the Academy over the years and it's positive impact on young adults in the community.

Brandon Landry.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Darryl Hurst.mp3 Listen • 21:59