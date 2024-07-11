Caroline Roemer, John Rupolo, Mark Ballard

Investigative reporter John Rupolo talks the latest on the EBR Superintendent search and its candidates.

Executive Director of the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools Caroline Roemer gives her take on charter schools throughout Louisiana and also recently passed bills effecting these schools. The Advocate's Mark Ballard speaks on the Democratic Party, Joe Biden stepping down, and also the upcoming presidential election.

John Rupolo.mp3 Listen • 5:53

Caroline Roemer.mp3 Listen • 20:30