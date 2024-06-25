Clarence Page, Jeannie Luckett, Lynn Rossi, James Charles Smith

Award-winning journalist Clarence Page talks various topics and also comments on American political topics including the presidential election and its candidates amid the upcoming debate. Education Curator at West Baton Rouge Museum Jeannie Luckett is joined by photographer and set designer Lynn Rossi to speak on the latest exhibit, "Evolution of the Revolution ". For more information, visit westbatonrougemuseum.org. Author James Charles Smith talks his latest work, "Flightless Falcon".

Clarence Page.mp3 Listen • 32:59

Jeannie Luckett and Lynn Rossi.mp3 Listen • 5:42