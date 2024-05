Sports columnist Rick Telander talks his career in sports as well as his latest work as a author of "Sweet Dreams". Lawyer Katie Charleston speaks on the latest in collegiate athletics with the NCAA anti-trust suit. Secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services David Matlock discusses what's new with the DCFS and the importance of child welfare.

Rick Telander.mp3 Listen • 23:27

Katie Charelston.mp3 Listen • 6:04