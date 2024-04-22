© 2024
Talk Louisiana

Jessica Kemp, Landon Hester, Charles Landry, Susan Jackson

Published April 22, 2024 at 10:13 AM CDT

Vice President of the Center for Planning Excellence is joined by the communications manger for company Landon Hester to discuss the Smart Growth Summit. For more information, visit https://summit.cpex.org/. Attorney for the Tiger Athletic Foundation Charles Landry speaks on the building of the new LSU arena. Former LSU gymnast Susan Jackson talks the LSU Gymnastics team's National Championship win.

Remembering Richard Nixon.mp3
Jessica Kemp and Landon Hester.mp3
Charles Landry.mp3
Susan Jackson.mp3

