Bill Davis, Shelley Hendrix McLaughlin, Molly Ryan, Christina Melton

Musician and founder of the rock band "Dash Rip Rock" Bill Davis speaks on his life and times throughout the years and also the upcoming "Everybody Solo! 420 Fest". For more information, visit, https://www.fox8live.com/2023/04/13/dash-rip-rock-headline-first-annual-everybody-solo-420-fest-april-20/.Cofounder of Unlocking Autism Shelley McLaughlin autism talks in Louisiana and the importance of being educated on the matter. WRKF's Molly Ryan gives the latest on news at the State Capitol and Jeff Landry. Executive director of the Knock Knock Museum Christina Melton talks what's going at the museum.

