Mary Stein, Gene Mills, Zia Tammami

Assistant Library Director at East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein talks what's to come and also bills regarding the public library. President of the Louisiana Family Forum Gene Mills comments on the upcoming regular session and various social issues. Veteran jazz and blues radio host Zia Tammami speaks on the upcoming jazz event at the Manship School, River City Jazz Masters- Blue Note Records 85th Anniversary Tour. For more information, visit https://www.manshiptheatre.org/show/river-city-jazz-masters-blue-note-records-85th-anniversary-tour..

