Journalist Peter Kovacs gives his take on journalism in America as well as remembers Times-Picayune columnist James Gill amid his recent passing. Tulane professor Blake Gilpin talks his upcoming lecture at the Louisiana Old State Capitol regarding Black suffrage, "The Dawn of Black Suffrage". For more information, visit https://louisianaoldstatecapitol.org/exhibits-events/the-dawn-of-black-suffrage.

Peter Kovacs.mp3 Listen • 35:35