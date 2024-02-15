Joby Warrick, Mark Ballard, Vastine Stabler, Marina Deyoe-Pedraza

Washington Post journalist Joby Warrick talks Donald Trump and his recent comments regarding NATO. The Advocate's Mark Ballard speaks on the cancellation of the Blue Cross and Elevance merge and also Washington politics. Managing artistic director for the Swine Palace Vastine Stabler and member of the cast Marina Deyoe-Pedraza gives insight into an upcoming production, "The Book of Will". For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.lsu.edu/cmda/theatre/events/index.php.

Jody Warrick.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Mark Ballard.mp3 Listen • 25:43