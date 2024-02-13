Jennifer Marusak, Jensen Moore, Kelly Swift, Remembering Bob Edwards

Executive director of the Ports Association of Louisiana Jennifer Marusak speaks on the port system and processes to keep it going. Mass communication specialist Jensen Moore gives a recap on the Super Bowl commercials. Film Programming Manager at Manship Theatre Kelly Swift talks upcoming movies to be shown at the Manship. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster remembers longtime NPR "Moring Edition" host Bob Edwards on his recent passing.

Jennifer Marusak.mp3 Listen • 18:03

Jenson Moore.mp3 Listen • 14:56

Kelly Swift.mp3 Listen • 3:11