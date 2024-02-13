Jennifer Marusak, Jensen Moore, Kelly Swift, Remembering Bob Edwards
Executive director of the Ports Association of Louisiana Jennifer Marusak speaks on the port system and processes to keep it going. Mass communication specialist Jensen Moore gives a recap on the Super Bowl commercials. Film Programming Manager at Manship Theatre Kelly Swift talks upcoming movies to be shown at the Manship. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster remembers longtime NPR "Moring Edition" host Bob Edwards on his recent passing.
