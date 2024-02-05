Greg Bowser, Dr. James O'Connell, Dr. Romie Mushtaq

President of the Louisiana Chemical Association Greg Bowser speaks on the chemical industry's impact on the environment and also the liquefied natural gas controversy. President of BHCHP and an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School Dr. James O'Connell gives insight into his work with the homeless by referencing his book, "Stories From the Shadows". Board-certified physician and award-winning wellness speaker Dr. Romie Mushtaq talks her latest work, "The Busy Brain Cure".

