Republican and former member of the Louisiana State Senate Elbert Guillory speaks on discrimination against white men in America and also his thoughts on the open primary. The Advocate's Mark Ballard talks what's new in Washington politics. Former LSU football player Marcus Randall remembers his time under Nick Saban amid Saban's recent retirement.

