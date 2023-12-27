Hillar Moore, Karey Kirkpatrick, Jason Berry

District Attorney Hillar Moore speaks on various local topics including new Baton Rouge police chief, crime throughout the community, and also his work with the prosecution of the Taliban. Screenwriter and film director Karey Kirkpatrick reflects on his life and career throughout the years. Reporter, author and film director Jason Berry gives his thoughts on the pope's decision to bless gay marriages.

