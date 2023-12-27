© 2023
Talk Louisiana

Hillar Moore, Karey Kirkpatrick, Jason Berry

Published December 27, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST

District Attorney Hillar Moore speaks on various local topics including new Baton Rouge police chief, crime throughout the community, and also his work with the prosecution of the Taliban. Screenwriter and film director Karey Kirkpatrick reflects on his life and career throughout the years. Reporter, author and film director Jason Berry gives his thoughts on the pope's decision to bless gay marriages.

Hillar Moore.mp3
Karey Kirkpatrick.mp3
Jason Berry.mp3

