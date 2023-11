Dean of the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center Dr. Alena Allen speaks on her life and career to this point and also what's new with the LSU Law Center. Heather Roemer and Will Campbell from b1 Bank give insight into b1's new Foundation, the Buddy Roemer Small Business Center. Author Kelly Sather talks her latest work, "Small in Real Life".

