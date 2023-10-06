© 2023
Talk Louisiana

Shawn Wilson, Foster Campbell, Ashley Rankins

Published October 6, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT

Former Secretary of the Louisiana DOTD and candidate for governor Shawn Wilson speaks on his campaign and candidacy amid the upcoming election. Veteran public service commissioner Foster Campbell gives his thoughts on Louisiana's loss in population in comparison to other states. Local activist Ashley Rankins talks on the importance of voting by referencing the upcoming event, "Bless the Vote". For more information, visit brproud.com.

