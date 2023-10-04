Judy Reese Morse, Dr. Rachel Kermis, Laurence Leamer, Dean Tolson

President & CEO of Urban League of Louisiana Judy Reese Morse is joined by family medicine doctor Rachel Kermis to promote the upcoming event, "The Big Health Event". For more information, visit urbanleaugela.org. Author Laurence Leamer talks his latest work, "Hitchcock's Blondes". Former NBA player Dean Tolson reflects on his life and times by referencing his work, "Power Forward".

Judy Reese Morse and Dr Rachel Kermis.mp3 Listen • 14:45

Remembering Buddy Roemer.mp3 Listen • 6:16

Laurence Leamer.mp3 Listen • 12:00