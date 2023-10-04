© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Talk Louisiana

Judy Reese Morse, Dr. Rachel Kermis, Laurence Leamer, Dean Tolson

Published October 4, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT

President & CEO of Urban League of Louisiana Judy Reese Morse is joined by family medicine doctor Rachel Kermis to promote the upcoming event, "The Big Health Event". For more information, visit urbanleaugela.org. Author Laurence Leamer talks his latest work, "Hitchcock's Blondes". Former NBA player Dean Tolson reflects on his life and times by referencing his work, "Power Forward".

Judy Reese Morse and Dr Rachel Kermis.mp3

Remembering Buddy Roemer.mp3
Laurence Leamer.mp3
Dean Tolson.mp3

Talk Louisiana