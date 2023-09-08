Molly Ryan, Dan Borne, Melissa Flournoy, Lamar White, Keith Spera
Capitol Access Reporter started off Friday's show by recapping Thursday night's televised gubernatorial debate featuring five of the seven major candidate.
The Voice of Tiger Stadium Dan Borne talked about Saturday's home opener against Grambling State.
Melissa Flournoy, board chairman of 10,000 Women Louisiana and political blogger Lamar White also talked with Jim about Thursday night's gubernatorial debate.
Nola.com entertainment reporter Keith Spera looked back at the life of Jimmy Buffet and his strong connection with New Orleans.