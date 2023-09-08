© 2023
Talk Louisiana

Molly Ryan, Dan Borne, Melissa Flournoy, Lamar White, Keith Spera

Published September 8, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT
Melissa Flournoy
Molly Ryan.mp3

Capitol Access Reporter started off Friday's show by recapping Thursday night's televised gubernatorial debate featuring five of the seven major candidate.

Dan Borne.mp3

The Voice of Tiger Stadium Dan Borne talked about Saturday's home opener against Grambling State.

Melissa Flournoy and Lamar Whtie.mp3

Melissa Flournoy, board chairman of 10,000 Women Louisiana and political blogger Lamar White also talked with Jim about Thursday night's gubernatorial debate.

Keith Spera.mp3

Nola.com entertainment reporter Keith Spera looked back at the life of Jimmy Buffet and his strong connection with New Orleans.

