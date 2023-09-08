Molly Ryan, Dan Borne, Melissa Flournoy, Lamar White, Keith Spera

Molly Ryan.mp3 Listen • 6:09

Capitol Access Reporter started off Friday's show by recapping Thursday night's televised gubernatorial debate featuring five of the seven major candidate.

Dan Borne.mp3 Listen • 4:49

The Voice of Tiger Stadium Dan Borne talked about Saturday's home opener against Grambling State.

Melissa Flournoy and Lamar Whtie.mp3 Listen • 25:11

Melissa Flournoy, board chairman of 10,000 Women Louisiana and political blogger Lamar White also talked with Jim about Thursday night's gubernatorial debate.

Keith Spera.mp3 Listen • 8:08

Nola.com entertainment reporter Keith Spera looked back at the life of Jimmy Buffet and his strong connection with New Orleans.