Scott Wilfong, Dayne Sherman, Lisa Cornwell, Jeremy White

Republican political consultant Scott Wilfong is joined by Democratic blogger and Southeastern professor Dayne Sherman to discuss Louisiana congressional districts and also comment on the upcoming governor's and presidential election and its candidates. Former lead of the Golf Channel Lisa Cornwell speaks on her recent memoir, "Trouble Maker". Publisher of Red Schtick Magazine Jeremy White talks his latest work, "The Little Girl at the Bottom of the Picture".

