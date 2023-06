Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul discusses crime throughout the city over the past month. Former member of the Louisiana State Senate and candidate for Louisiana lieutenant governor Elbert Guillory talks his candidacy and also how film effects tourism in the state. The Advocate's Mark Ballard speaks on Louisiana's upcoming governor's election as well as the debt ceiling.

Murphy Paul.mp3 Listen • 18:06

Elbert Guillory.mp3 Listen • 6:31