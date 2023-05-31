© 2023
Talk Louisiana

General Russel Honore, John Wirt, James Linden Hogg

Published May 31, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT

Retired lieutenant general and founder of the GreenARMY General Russel Honore discusses news regarding Russia and Ukraine as well as his role in the GreenARMY. Music and film critic John Wirt remembers Joe Namath and also the film "Live and Let Die" on its 50th anniversary. Musician James Linden Hogg talks his upcoming performance at the Louisiana Peach Festival and gives a sample of his latest album. For more information, visit https://www.lapeachfest.com/schedule and jameslindenhogg.com.

