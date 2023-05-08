Jim Henderson, Scott Clement, Jason Andreasen, Clark Whittington, Jaime Green

University of Louisiana System president Jim Henderson gives an update on what's happening with UL and other universities. Polling director for The Washington Post Scott Clement discusses President Biden's low approval rate. President and CEO of Baton Rouge Gallery Jason Andreasen is joined by artist Clark Whittington to talk the latest exhibit in the Baton Rouge airport, Art-O-Mat. Author Jaime Green speaks on her latest work, "The Possibility of Life."

Jim Henderson.mp3 Listen • 20:59

Scott Clement.mp3 Listen • 12:00

Jason Andreasen and Clark Whittington.mp3 Listen • 3:53