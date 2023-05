CFA of Dent Wealth Advisors Fred Dent gives insight into the debt ceiling, effects on the the markets, and the state of stocks in comparison to last year. ABC board member Scott Wilfong discusses the future of Tiger Land bar "Reggie's" amid LSU student Madison Brooks death. Professor at University of Nevada, Reno and author Valerie Fridland talks her latest work "Like, Literally, Dude."

Fred Dent.mp3 Listen • 20:59

Scott Wilfong.mp3 Listen • 11:59