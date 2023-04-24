Chris Thomas King, Robert Mann, Carolyn Lee

Blues musician Chris Thomas King speaks on his life and career to this point and also his latest book, "The Blues". Manship Chair in Journalism for LSU Manship School Robert Mann gives insight to the life and times of Huey P. Long by referencing his book "Kingfish U". President and executive director of the Manufacturing Institute Carolyn Lee talks the institute and what's going on in the manufacturing world.

Chris Thomas King.mp3 Listen • 16:28

Robert Mann.mp3 Listen • 22:40