Mary Stein, Roy Fletcher, Sam Corso, Garland Goodwin Wilson

EBR Parish libraries assistant director Mary Stein discusses the censorship of library books. Political consultant Roy Fletcher talks the upcoming governors race and its candidates. Multi-media artist Sam Corso gives insight to his life and career and also speaks on his upcoming exhibit. For more information, visit https://www.batonrougegallery.org/current. Artistic director of Of Moving Colors Productions Garland Goodwin Wilson speaks on several upcoming events. For more information, visit https://www.ofmovingcolors.org/currentwork.
