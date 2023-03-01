© 2023
Talk Louisiana

Mary Stein, Roy Fletcher, Sam Corso, Garland Goodwin Wilson

Published March 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST
EBR Parish libraries assistant director Mary Stein discusses the censorship of library books. Political consultant Roy Fletcher talks the upcoming governors race and its candidates. Multi-media artist Sam Corso gives insight to his life and career and also speaks on his upcoming exhibit. For more information, visit https://www.batonrougegallery.org/current. Artistic director of Of Moving Colors Productions Garland Goodwin Wilson speaks on several upcoming events. For more information, visit https://www.ofmovingcolors.org/currentwork.

Talk Louisiana