Monday, January 23rd: Dr. Melissa Flournoy, Col. Rob Maness, Darryl Hurst

Chair of the Board of Louisiana Progress and founder of 10,000 Women Louisiana Dr. Melissa Flournoy is joined by Col. Rob Maness to discuss violence throughout the city amid the recent night club shooting as well at their thoughts on the banning of assault weapons. Councilman Darryl Hurst comments on the crime in North Baton Rouge speaking on the recent night club shooting and also the pulling of The Harmony Behavioral Health Center.

