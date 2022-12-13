Tuesday, December 13th: Nora Ahmed, Phillip Manuel, Kathryn Frady

Legal director of the ACLU Louisiana Nora Ahmed talks several issues affecting our state and also comments on the effects of the abortion ban on health care. Jazz vocalist Phillip Manuel talks the start to his career as well as his upcoming Christmas performance at Snug Harbor in New Orleans on December 17th at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.snugjazz.com.

General director of Opéra Louisiane Kathryn Frady talks the upcoming production "Amahl and the Night Visitors" on December 17th and 18th at The Manship Theatre. For more information, visit https://www.operalouisiane.com/tickets.

Nora Ahmed.mp3 Listen • 25:50

Phillip Manuel.mp3 Listen • 12:21