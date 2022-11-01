Tuesday, November 1st: Fred Dent, John Ed Bradley, Myra Lewis Williams

Fred Dent of Dent Wealth Advisors talks the current state of the markets and how they are effected by the upcoming midterm election. Author John Ed Bradley reflects on his LSU football career and remembers Jerry Lee Lewis amid his recent passing. First cousin and former wife of Jerry Lee Lewis, Myra Lewis Williams, talks her life and marriage to the late Jerry Lee Lewis.

Fred Dent.mp3 Listen • 11:00

John Ed Bradley.mp3 Listen • 25:54