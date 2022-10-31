© 2022
Talk Louisiana

Monday, October 31st: Tyler Bridges, Barry Erwin, Linda Gail Lewis

Published October 31, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT
The Advocate and The Times-Picayune's, Tyler Bridges, talks his latest work "Five Laterals and a Trombone: Cal, Stanford, and the Wildest Finish in College Football History" and also his front page story from The Advocate on James Carville. President and CEO of Council For A Better Louisiana, Barry Erwin, speaks on several political topics including the ballot amendments for the upcoming election. As we remember Jerry Lee Lewis on his recent passing, we listen to the 2019 interview of his sister, American singer, songwriter and pianist, Linda Gail Lewis.

