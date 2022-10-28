Friday, October 28th: Billy Nungesser, Syrita Steib, Jeffery Marx, Sam Roberts

Lieutenant governor of Louisiana, Billy Nungesser, talks about what's going on locally, including the Louisiana Book Festival on October 29, 2022, in downtown Baton Rouge at the State Library of Louisiana, the State Capitol, the Capitol Park Museum, and nearby locations. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Syrita Steib, speaks on her candidacy and also gives insight to her background and what got her to this point. American journalist, Jeffery Marx, talks his works and also comments on the upcoming World Series, more specifically, Alex Bregman and Aaron Nola. American journalist and author, Sam Roberts, talks his latest work, "The New Yorkers: 31 Remarkable People, 400 Years, and the Untold Biography of the World's Greatest City".

Billy Nungesser.mp3 Listen • 16:36

Syrita Steib.mp3 Listen • 9:31

Jeffery Marx.mp3 Listen • 11:25