Monday, October 24th: Brian Fairbanks, Ron Faucheux, Mary Durusau

Published October 24, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT
New Orleans based journalist and author, Brian Fairbanks, talks the 1991 Louisiana Governor's race by referring to his book, "Wizards: David Duke, America's Wildest Election, and the Rise of the Far Right". Political analyst, Ron Faucheux, speaks on the upcoming midterm elections. Louisiana Old State Capital director, Mary Durusau, talks the Old State Capital's upcoming events including Spirits of Louisiana on Thursday, October 27th. For tickets and more information, visit https://louisianaoldstatecapitol.org/.

