Wednesday, October 19th: John Kaufman, Dayne Sherman Dani Bassett, Perry Zurn

Director of Programming for the Manship Theatre of Baton Rouge John Kaufman talks about their upcoming events including Nicki Lane, tonight at 8 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit www.manshiptheatre.org. Southeastern professor and political authority Dayne Sherman comments on several political topics including Steve Scalise. American physicist, systems neuroscientist, and author Dani Bassett is joined by Associate Professor of Philosophy at American University, author, and twin, Perry Zurn, to discuss their recent book, "Curious Minds: The Power of Connection".

John Kaufman.mp3 Listen • 9:45

Dayne Sherman.mp3 Listen • 25:35