Monday, October 17th: Phaedra White Abbott, Rhoman Hardy, Michael Marsh, Maggie Haberman

The head of the A.P. Tureaud Sr. Black Alumni Chapter of LSU Phaedra White Abbott is joined by honorary legend Rhoman Hardy to talk about the chapter as well as speak on the upcoming LSU Legends Fundraiser which is on Friday, October 21st at the Lod Cook Alumni Center. For more information, visit https://www.lsualumni.org/blackalumni or email legends@lsualumni.org. Former television news anchor on WBRZ-TV Michael Marsh talks Lynyrd Skynyrd and his covering of the tragic plane crash 45 years ago that killed several members of the band. American journalist, a White House correspondent for The New York Times, and a political analyst for CNN Maggie Haberman speaks on her recent book, "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America".

