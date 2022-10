Chair of the Board of Louisiana Progress and co-founder of 1000 Women Louisiana Melissa Flournoy is joined by former metro councilman Darrell Glasper to discuss upcoming midterm elections and its candidates. Author Mark Kram Jr. talks sports by referring his biography on Joe Frazier entitled "Smokin' Joe: The Life of Joe Frazier" and also remembering Joe Don Looney.

