Features editor for The Advocate Jane Risher talks her life and career covering the people of Baton Rouge as well as The Advocate's new section, "Louisiana Inspired". Former WAFB anchor George Sells reflects on his career as an anchorman on his 80th birthday. General manager and president of WRKF Paul Maassen talks the station and the Fall Member Fest.

Jane Risher.mp3 Listen • 13:56

George Sells.mp3 Listen • 14:43