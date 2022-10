CBS Chief Washington Correspondent and author Major Garrett is joined by National Election Expert and author David Becker to discuss the repercussions of the 2020 election by referring to their recent book, "The Big Truth: Upholding Democracy in the Age of “The Big Lie”. Founder of WRKF Eric Deweese talks the legacy of the network. To support WRKF, visit www.wrkf.org.

Major Garrett and Daivd Becker.mp3 Listen • 20:59