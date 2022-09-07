Wednesday, September 7th: Hudson "Curley" Hallman, Hayley Arceneaux

Former American football player and coach Curley Hallman talks about his life and times as a football coach and also comments on LSU's upcoming football season. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital physician assistant and commercial astronaut Hayley Arceneaux reflects on her life and career, from her cancer diagnosis to traveling to space, by referring to her book "Wild Ride: A Memoir of I.V. Drips and Rocket Ships".

