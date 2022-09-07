© 2021
Wednesday, September 7th: Hudson "Curley" Hallman, Hayley Arceneaux

Published September 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT
Untitled design (7).png

Former American football player and coach Curley Hallman talks about his life and times as a football coach and also comments on LSU's upcoming football season. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital physician assistant and commercial astronaut Hayley Arceneaux reflects on her life and career, from her cancer diagnosis to traveling to space, by referring to her book "Wild Ride: A Memoir of I.V. Drips and Rocket Ships".

