Wednesday, July 20th: Tom Aswell, Tyler Bridges

Louisiana Voice publisher Tom Aswell talks about Karen Carter Peterson, abortion, and several other political matters. American reporter for The Advocate and The Times-Picayune Tyler Bridges discusses the start of qualifying for state office, upcoming elections, as well as his new book "Five Laterals and a Trombone: Cal, Stanford, and the Wildest Finish in College Football History", which is set to be released on November 1st.

Tom Aswell.mp3 Listen • 20:58