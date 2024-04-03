Money Moves Baton Rouge
Boost your financial IQ and prepare for your future. South Louisiana financial experts discuss steps you can take to positively impact your financial future. Recorded at WRKF’s financial education conference in January 2024 at the Main Library at Goodwood.
Latest Episodes
Layne R. McDaniel, CPA: Frankly, you won't meet your goals (or right your financial ship) without first determining your priorities, creating a well-thought-out budget, and STICKING WITH IT. In this session, Layne McDaniel, an experienced CPA, will give you the steps and tools to make it all work.