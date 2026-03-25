Latest on TSA lines at MSY; energizing La.’s tech industry; LSU researchers combat microplastics

Wait times at the New Orleans Louis Armstrong International Airport have been much longer than usual in recent weeks, especially during peak travel days. Some travelers have experienced hours-long delays, with lines stretching out of the building into the airport’s parking garage.

Aubri Juhasz has been covering this story for WWNO and WRKF. She joins with more.

Nexus Louisiana has a lofty goal. TheBaton Rouge-based startup accelerator wants to identify 1,000 founders of tech companies in Louisiana by the year 2035.

Tony Zanders, president & CEO, Nexus Louisiana, joins us to share more about this organization’s mission to energize the state’s tech sector.

Later on the show, we’ll hear about a team of LSU researchers who are working on ways to get microplastics out of the environment.

The tiny pieces of plastics can be ingested and remain in our bodies for a long time.

The LSU team recently found a way to physically “trap” microplastics in water using an eco-friendly foam.

Graduate student and researcher Kennedy Guillot joins us with more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

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