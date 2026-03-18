Pressures on LA reserve funds; LSU symposium on news and politics; Baton Rouge hospital now offers new blood cancer treatment

Analysis from Pew shows state reserve funds — often called rainy day funds — largely fell in 2025. That's the first time that happened since the Great Recession. It's down from a record high for state rainy day funds nationwide just the prior year.

But Louisiana actually had a record-high rainy day balance in 2025, but we can’t rest easy, as it still falls short of the national average.

To learn more about what this means and how the state uses reserve funds, we’re joined by Page Forrest, associate manager of the Fiscal 50 project at The Pew Charitable Trusts.

This Friday, LSU’s Reilly Center for Media and Public Affairs will present its 2026 John Breaux Symposium. The topic: “American Media at 250.”

They will be exploring the influence the media has exerted over civic life in America over the past two and a half centuries, as the U.S. approaches its 250th birthday.

Michael DiResto, director of the Reilly Center at LSU, tells us more about the upcoming event that highlights centuries of American political journalism.

Earlier this year, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Baton Rouge became the first hospital in the region to offer a certain type of cancer immunotherapy — referred to as CAR-T-Cell Therapy — on an outpatient basis for certain blood cancers.

Dr. Andrew Dalovisio, director of the Myeloma Lymphoma and Cellular Therapy Program at Mary Bird Perkins, tells us more about this life-saving treatment.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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