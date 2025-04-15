National Autism Awareness Month events; Summer Lyric Theatre returns; how an artist offsets her carbon emissions

April is National Autism Awareness Month, and in New Orleans, the next few weeks are full of events to promote acceptance of people all across the autism spectrum.

Claire Tibbets, executive director of the Autism Society of Greater New Orleans, tells us more about April’s events as well as resources available for the autism community throughout the year.

The Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane is returning for its 58th season. On deck this year are hit Broadway musicals, “A Chorus Line,” “Company,” and “Carousel.”

Artistic director Leonard Raybon tells us more about these upcoming performances and his new role at the head of the company.

We all know that daily life requires energy and creates emissions. Like when you drive a car or buy a new pair of shoes. But how far would you go to account for your own carbon footprint?

Former Coastal Desk reporter Halle Parker joined one New Orleans artist for a tree planting trip in Plaquemines Parish as she tried to offset the emissions created by her artwork.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!